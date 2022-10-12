Bureau County Law Enforcement Center eyes Jan. 1 completion date, Sheriff Reed states

During Tuesday night’s Bureau County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Reed provided an update on the ongoing construction of the new Bureau County Law Enforcement Center.

“We are hopefully going to be moving the administrative side, we’ve already starting bringing stuff over there, but hopefully in the next few weeks,” Reed said.

Reed stated that once the department’s administrative staff is able to move in training will then be needed throughout the department before they can house inmates.

The facility is planned to house the sheriff’s office, including the administrative team, investigations, D.A.R.E., road patrol, records, civil process, training and evidence processing.

Reed added that they are hopefully that by December or January, everything will be able to be moved into the facility.

“Maybe by the first of the year?,” Board Member Dale Anderson asked.

“I would say that would be a better guess,” Reed responded.

Anderson mentioned that he has had community members and residents ask about the project that began construction in November of 2019.

At the end of April of this year, Reed stated that the project was nearing 98% to 99% completion and that it was possible the department could be taking possession of the building in the following weeks, but did note various technology and specialty items still need to be installed.

He also stated in April that the project has had to deal with a number of supply chain and construction material issues throughout the pandemic and that some of the more specific items needed for the jail facilities were on backorder for multiple months.

“While it has taken longer than expected to finish this project, it is important to make sure things are done right and done right the first time,” Reed said in April. “I am confident our contractor and architects have constructed a building that will serve out county for many years to come.”