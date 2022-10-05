Tiskilwa Historical Society to hold Historic Home Program on Oct. 10

The Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to join speaker Sara Phalen, owner of the former Stevens House, to learn more about the history of the landmark at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in Tiskilwa.

Now called 140 East, Phalen and her husband Brad Kimmes have been working on a major project of historic preservation and restoration for more than a year.

During Tiskilwa’s 2022 Pow Wow Days, 120 visitors enjoyed free tours in timed entries so rooms wouldn’t be too crowded.

Now, for those who missed that opportunity, Phalen will be conducting a virtual tour with before-and-after photographs and explanations.

In her presentation, “Accessible Preservation: A Communal Duty to Engage,” Phalen will discuss ways that historic homes can be made a part of local communities using the structures as sites for education and engagement. She will share plans for its future use.

The program will be followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries. As with all the society’s programs, the evening is free and open to the public.

Before or after the program, visitors will be able to take a closer look at a display concerning 140 East in the Timeline Gallery showcase, where several related artifacts from the early 1840s and beyond are currently displayed.