Halloween Parade to be held in downtown Princeton on Oct. 8

Main Street in Princeton will be full of goblins, zombies and various monsters for the fourth annual Halloween Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The route for this year’s event will begin on South Main Street near the courthouse before going down Main Street to Central Street then into the Bureau County fairgrounds.

The Hocus Pocus Hags will be performing at the fairgrounds following the parade and the Nightmare Haunted attraction will be open at 7 p.m.

Anyone who would like to participate in the parade, either with a float or walking, send an email to office@bureaucountyfair.com or call 815-303-2905 at 5 p.m.