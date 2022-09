The Bureau County Chorus will be starting rehearsals for the Christmas season beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at St. Matthews Church, located at 416 Dover Rd in Princeton.

The group will be directed by Mary Kieffer and the accompanist will be Charlie Gebeck.

The rehearsals will culminate in a Christmas Concert with the Princeton Community Band in early December.

The chorus is open to join for singers in high school or older. For any questions, call 815-878-1016.