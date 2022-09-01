Spring Valley City Bank receives top rating from Bauer Financial Inc

Spring Valley City Bank has earned a top, 5-Star, rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm.

Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. bank with the same standards. To earn Bauer’s Top Rating, Spring Valley City Bank must excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more.

Spring Valley City Bank had earned Bauer’s top rating continuously since September 1992 earning it the added distinction of “Best of Bauer Bank,” a designation reserved solely for those banks that have earned this top rating for 100 or more consecutive quarters.

“Spring Valley City Bank has capital levels well in excess of what regulators consider to be ‘adequate,’” President of Bauer Financial Karen Dorway said. “That capital buffer is what will help Spring Valley City Bank weather any downturn that may head our way, just as it has in the past.”