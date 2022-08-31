Homestead Festival Medallion Hunt to release first clue Sept. 4

The Homestead Festival Medallion Hunt sponsored by Central Bank is officially underway as a total of five clues will be released with the first clue at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

The clues will be posted to the Homestead Festival Website along with the Central Bank, Bureau County Republican and Homestead Facebook pages.

The clues will continue to be released daily at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Sept. 8.

The lucky winner will receive $1,000 in Princeton Chamber of Commerce gift certificates and a ride in the Homestead Parade on Saturday, Sept. 10.

When the medallion is found, an official announcement will be posted to the Homestead Festival Website, and on the Central Bank, Bureau County Republican and Homestead Facebook pages.

The medallion is about 3 ½ inches in diameter, 1/8 inch thick and has the Central Bank logo on it. It will be hidden on public property that will not pose any danger to searchers.

Nothing needs to be broken into, dug up, or torn apart to find it. The medallion is not hidden at City County Park, the Bureau County Fairgrounds, any of the local cemeteries, the Princeton Depot or around any of the potted plants along Main Street.

The goal of the Homestead Festival Medallion Hunt is to provide fun and excitement in an effort to get the annual Homestead off to a great start. The Homestead Festival Medallion Hunt is open to everyone except families associated with Central Bank.