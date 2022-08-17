Manlius Historical Society thanks public for help with Manlius Fun Day

The Manlius Historical Society thanked everyone who played a part in the Manlius Fun Day.

The society saw many people exploring and reminiscing throughout the Historical Bank and Museum.

The society also wanted to thank the Manlius High School Class of 1972 who celebrated their 50th anniversary this year and presented a gift of $1,972 gift to the society.

Those from the class included Janice Kirkpatrick Berlin, Don Hartz, Terry Mullin, Gail Edlefson, Ron Teske, Cheryl Sandrock Parrett, Cindy Dale Plumley, Roger Bolin, Vicki Heward Stevens, Veronica Opsal Snipes and Kathy Swanson Johnson.

Those who also attended festivities but are not shown in the photo include Roger Jones, Dave Jensen, Roger Larson, Rita Landsiedel McNinch and Teresa Stoller Gudeman.