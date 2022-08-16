River Bend Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry returns to DePue on Aug. 20

River Bend Food Bank from Davenport will once again bring a refrigerated semi filled with food to distribute from the Park Shelter on DePue’s Lakefront on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. and distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

Clients of Hall Twp. Food Pantry, plus all families in need regardless of where they reside, are invited to come for food. No proof of income is required, but only one person per household may pick up food. This person will sign in so that the group can keep track of numbers for Feeding America.

The distribution will take place outdoors and can take up to 2 hours. Laundry baskets and wagons are a good way to help with the distribution.

Hall Twp. Food Pantry reminds the public that asking others for help and waiting in line at the food pantry is not easy. Most people would rather go without, than ask for help, but for some they must swallow her pride and wait line.

Hall Twp. Food Pantry’s serving area includes the towns of Arlington, Bureau, Cherry, Dalzell, DePue, Hollowayville, Ladd, Seatonville and Spring Valley. According to the latest census, 10,500 people reside in this area.

Nearly 1,000 utilize the pantry and FEEDING AMERICA did a survey to discover that over 3,200 residents in the giving area are food insecure, which means they qualify to become clients.

In order to close the gap of those they miss, Hall Twp. Food Pantry board petitioned and was granted permission to offer the food insecure in the area the Mobile Food Pantry.

Any food items that are left over will be taken to Hall Twp. Food Pantry. For more information, call the pantry at 815-663-2085.