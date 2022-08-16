Bureau County Genealogical Society to host virtual presentation on Aug. 24

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will host a virtual presentation via Zoom at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24 where Steve Szabados will present “Organize Your Genealogy Using Old and New Technology.”

He will explain a method to become more successful in genealogical research and to be able to retrieve data and analyze it faster. This will help save research in a format that families can read and save for the future.

Szabados is a genealogy lecturer and author. He has published over 15 genealogy books. His mission is to share his passion for family history with as many people as possible.

He grew up in Central Illinois and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and a Masters in Business Administration from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

To obtain a link for the presentation, send an email to bureaucounty@gmail.com by Monday, August 29.

The Bureau County Genealogical Society is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and the first Saturday of the month.

They can be reached at 815-879-3133. They currently have used books pertaining to genealogy and history for sale.