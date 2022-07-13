July 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Princeton Summer Choir to hold concert on Wednesday, July 20

Concert will take place at 6 p.m. at Princeton High School

By Shaw Local News Network

The Princeton Summer Choir, under the direction of Brandon Crawford, Princeton High School Choral Director, will present a concert at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium of Princeton High School. (BCR photo)

The Princeton Summer Choir, under the direction of Brandon Crawford, Princeton High School Choral Director, will present a concert at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium of Princeton High School.

The choir consists of 40 singers, 17 of which have sung for Crawford at PHS or are concert choir alumni. Five choir members are also IHSA All-State singers.

The concert will feature a variety of selections such as “Witness” a traditional spiritual, “The Homecoming” an American Folk Melody with words by Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Young, “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent” and much more.

The concert is free and all donations are gratefully accepted and will be distributed to local charity/non-profit organizations.