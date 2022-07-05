Hall High School to host a 4-H Pollinator Celebration on July 28

Pollinators will be the center of the 4-H Pollinator Celebration scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Hall High School.

Youth ages 8-12 can join the celebration at 800 W Erie St. in Spring Valley, by registering at go.illinois.edu/hallpollinator.

Participants will learn through hands-on activities including making observations in the conservation garden, learning about pollinators, native flowers and making seed bombs.

The free event is limited to the first 50 registered by July 21. Illinois 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth organization in Illinois, challenging youth to “learn by doing” with fun, hands-on activities that teach skills for living.

For more information, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp

For questions or for more information, call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 309-364-2356.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.