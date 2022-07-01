Bureau County Historical Society names Lex Poppens as executive director

Bureau County native and Princeton High School graduate Lex Poppens has been named executive director of the Bureau County Historical Society. Poppens has served the Historical Society as interim director since January.

“I am thrilled to officially announce Lex Poppens has agreed to continue to serve the Society as our newly appointed executive director,” BCHS President Kathy Cartwright said.

“(Poppens) has devoted innumerable hours serving as interim director to the BCHS tackling a long list of assignments,” Cartwright added.

Poppens mentioned he was honored to be named executive director of the BCHS.

“It is wonderful to be home and serving a countywide community with such a rich history,” Poppens said. “We play a critical role in the fabric of our community through our collections. Our mission is to educate the public on the history of Bureau County. I’m looking forward to elevating the awareness of our past as we look to the future,” he said.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in English from Florida State University, Poppens embarked on a multi-decade career as a marketing and communications professional that has taken him to positions in Florida, Nebraska, California, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In his most recent post as vice president of marketing and sales for Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis., Poppens managed a department of more than a dozen staffers, exceeded revenue goals for four straight years and created and expanded the center’s digital department.

Poppens also operates a consulting service that focuses on providing marketing services for not-for-profit organizations. He has spoken at several regional marketing conferences over the years and has obtained additional training in fundraising and grant writing.

As interim director for the BCHS, Poppens oversaw the reopening of the Bureau County Historical Society Museum to the public in May and has identified infrastructure deficiencies in Historical Society properties and arranged for their repair.

The Bureau County Historical Society operates two museum buildings in Princeton at 109 Park Ave. West and 634 S. Pleasant St. and a research library.

Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information or Tour reservations, call 815-875-2184.