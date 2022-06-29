Princeton Community Band to hold Patriotic Concert on Sunday, July 3

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a Patriotic Concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured in the concert will be Alegra Batara, a Festival 56 star, singing Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”

Other selections in the concert will include “America the Beautiful,” arr. Carmen Dragon; “Sousa’s The Thunderer March”; John William’s “Midway March”; Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture”; and Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” which will feature vocalist Kori Suarez.

The band also will salute Veterans and Military personnel. The evening will end with the band’s traditional playing of “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The concert is free. All donations are gratefully accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Lawn chairs are suggested and the band respectfully requests that the audience socially distance as much as possible.

Refreshments will be provided by the Lions Club. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School. Use the West Entrance.