Walnut’s 11th Annual 5K Run/Walk for ALS to take place on July 2

The 11th annual Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus, located at 323 S Main St. in Walnut. Proceeds from the 5K will go towards supporting ALS research.

Trophies will be awarded to first, second, and third place overall male and female winners, and medals to the top 3 winners in male and female age groups. There will be thirteen age groups in the race, including a stroller/wheelchair group.

Trophies will be given to the first male and female Walnut finishers. Walkers are encouraged to participate in the 5K. The 5K will include an accurately measured course, chip timing, mile marker clocks, and aid stations.

The entry fee for the 5K will be $20 for participants who register by the early registration deadline of Friday, June 24. The entry fee will be $25 for participants who register the day of the race, which will be held from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.

To request an entry form or link to online registration/donation page, contact Co-Race Director Brad Monier at 815-303-9346 or email walnut5kals@gmail.com.