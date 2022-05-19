Princeton’s Alexander Park Pool set to open on Memorial Day

The Princeton Park District has announced that the Alexander Park Pool is set to open on Monday, May 30.

New in 2022, the organization will also be offering a discounted outdoor pool pass for anyone who has a membership at the Bureau County Metro Center.

There will be 2 categories to these passes, family and individual. If the person is not on a membership at the Metro Center, then they don’t qualify to be on the pool pass.

The pool passes are good at the Alexander Pool for unlimited entry the entire summer season. No refunds will be given due to inclement weather and a daily admission pass will still be available.

The pool passes can be purchased at the front desk at the Bureau County Metro Center or at Alexander Pool when it opens.

“We’ve had several requests for a discounted pass for our Members at the BCMC, so we are going to give this a try and see how it works this year.” Nick Davis, Assistant Director/Superintendent of Recreation said. “We’ve also changed from the 20-punch passes, to an unlimited seasonal pass.”

Davis also stated that the district has hired a new Pool Manager in Olivia Garten for the 2022 summer season.

“(Gartin) has been on staff for a couple years and was able to experience and work through a challenging 2021 Summer at the Alexander Pool, with extreme lifeguard shortages and lingering COVID restrictions,” Davis said.

“(Gartin) has shown great leadership skills and reliability. I feel very confident that we’ll have a smooth and successful season, with (Garten) and (Program Supervisor) Paige Randall leading the crew at the Alexander Pool.”