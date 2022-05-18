Princeton Park District board to keep Metro Center open on Sundays for time being

During the Princeton Park District’s Monday meeting, Executive Director Tammy Lange gave an update of the expense totals and fund balances for the organization.

“We are now 10 months into our fiscal year and we are right on target,” Lange said. “The budget is our blueprint or tracking tool and the department managers continue to watch their individual line items closely.”

Lange also presented the first nine funds of the 2022-23 budget. The final three funds; the Corporate, Recreation and Enterprise Funds, will be presented in June. Lange stated that the 2022-23 budget will continue to prove challenging as the costs of operations have increased.

“We all feel it in our home budgets, groceries, utilities, gasoline, our recreation and this business is no different,” Lange said. “All departments have done an outstanding job with the preparations for the 2022-23 Budget.”

Matt Wright, Superintendent of Parks, reported that his team is busy preparing the fields at Westside & Zearing Park for the upcoming Baseball and Softball seasons.

The outfield fences are being installed this week and the first games are scheduled for the end of this week.

“We are in full swing”, Wright said. “Soccer and Flag Football will be finishing up this week. More security cameras are being installed at Zearing Park.”

Summer Day Camp is gearing up and the Lead Day Camp Counselor has been hired. Training is also in motion for all camp counselors. A security camera will be installed in the Summer Day Camp room prior to the start of the 2022 summer session.

The Metro Center is going to remain open on Sundays with the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the upcoming summer. Lange also provided the board with the Sunday attendance information for May 2022.

“If later this summer, we see that it just isn’t financially responsible to stay open on Sunday’s; the board will make the decision as to stay open on Sundays or close until later this fall and notify the public,” Lange said.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20th at the Bureau County Metro Center.