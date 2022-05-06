Princeton High School’s Alex Jagers selected as recipient of the State Elks Teen of the Year

Princeton High School student Alex Jagers was selected as the male recipient of the State Elks Teen of the Year by the Illinois Elks Association.

Jagers will receive a a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship. The award is sponsored by the Mendota Elks Lodge.

Jagers has held leadership roles as the FFA Vice-President, Frisbee Golf Club President, Interact Club Treasurer, Bureau County Open Door 4-H Club Treasurer, and Soccer Co-Captain.

His other school activities have included FFA, FCA, Student Council, Year One, Sportsman Club, German Club, Young Life, Interact Club, IHSA Solo & Ensemble Contest, Choir, Madrigals, Star-Spangled Singers, Basketball, Golf, Baseball and Soccer.

Jagers is also a Princeton High School Top Ten student and a member of the National Honor Society.

Jagers plans on attending Illinois Valley Community College and transferring to University of Illinois to study Agricultural Business and Farm Management.