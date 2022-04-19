Bureau County Master Showmanship Contest will be held on July 15, registration deadline June 24

The Bureau County Farm Bureau and U of I Extension will host the Bureau County Master Showmanship Contest at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15 in the swine/sheep livestock barn at the Bureau County FairGrounds.

The Master Showmanship Contest is designed to recognize 4-H youth who have excelled at showing animals at the 4-H fair.

The participants will be judged on their handling of each of three species of animals: beef, sheep and swine. They also are quizzed by the judge on their knowledge of animal husbandry and livestock production.

The registration deadline for 4-H Participants is Friday, June 24th. This can be done online or through a provided word document at the Extension Office.

A winner from each species will receive recognition and top prizes will be given to the top two overall showmen.

The top overall winner will be eligible to represent Bureau County at the Illinois Master Showmanship contest at the Illinois State Fair to be held on Friday, August 12.