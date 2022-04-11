Walnut Rotary Club to host cookout benefitting Walnut Days

The Walnut Rotary Club will be holding a cookout from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at at the Walnut Veterans’ Memorial, at the corner of Main and Jackson Streets.

Half of the proceeds from the cookout will be donated to the Walnut Days Celebration Committee. The Rotarians will be serving pork chops sandwiches, brats and hot dogs.

“Our Club is excited to help, in a small way, make Walnut’s 150th anniversary special, by providing financial assistance to the Walnut Days Celebration Committee,” Rotary President Tina Curtis said. “This Committee works hard all year long to ensure our community shines at its’ very best, while providing lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy throughout the weekend.

“The Celebration Committee’s work is dependent upon the generosity of Walnut citizens and its’ numerous civic organizations. The Rotary Club of Walnut wanted to be a partner in its extraordinary efforts.”

This years Walnut Days will be held from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

For additional information or to become a member of Rotary, contact Curtis at polkadots@ameritech.net.