Getting their kicks on Route 66: A whole lot of rain on the drive

Brian and Patti Blumhorst and their Mustang convertible

Editor’s note: Patti and Brian Blumhorst of Mendota and Dave and Conda McFee of Channahon have embarked on a 2,500-mile trip traveling on Route 66, starting from its origin in Chicago all the way to Los Angeles. The Blumhorsts are driving in their 2005 Mustang convertible and the McFees bought a 2004 Chrysler Seibring for the trip. Patti is chronicling their trip for Shaw Media.

Day #5 - Too much rain, not many miles. We don’t think we went for more than 30 minutes without a downpour. Never had an opportunity to put the top down.

Leaving Tulsa, Okla. saw the Golden Driller honoring the petroleum industry workers, the Muffler Man, Cyrus Avery statue and Meadow Gold Milk sign. Avery was part of the team assigned to numbering the nation’s highways.

Chandler, Okla. featured a parking lot of business signs and the old Lincoln Motel. In Arcadia made a stop at the round barn, beautifully restored then lunch at Pop’s - featuring 700 flavors of soda pop.

The second visit to the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and still a very somber, harrowing experience. The Land Run Memorial was absolutely amazing. Would love to have spent more time there but a thunderstorm cut our visit short.

Hoping for a sunny, dry day tomorrow. We are now at the halfway point to the end of the road.