Douglas Elementary students blast off into reading; classes earn over 700 books

Over 100 students at Princeton’s Douglas Elementary earned over 700 books through the school’s participation in Books Are Fun’s Book Blast Program. The literacy event helps children build their home libraries.

Family and friends of the students were asked to help support the students during a time that also encompassed Read Across America Week and Dr. Seuss Day from Feb. 27 through March 10.

In the two week span, the school received over $8,800 in contributions which was used in the purchase of 710 books for the students.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 On Monday, April 3, the students were able to tear open packages to celebrate the results from the drive. All students received a minimum of five books as some children will receive as many as 10. (Jayce Eustice)

Top local contributors included family members as well as local businesses such as IV Container with $150, Central Bank with $100 and Heartland Bank with $100.

On Monday, April 3, the students were able to tear open packages to celebrate the results from the drive. All students received a minimum of five books as some children will receive as many as 10.

“Books are my passion,” Principal Lynette Bima said. “Anytime we can books into the little’s hands, the earlier the better.”

Aside from children’s books, the participating teachers will also have $312 to spend on a shopping spree within the Books are Fun program.

Additional prizes were also awarded to those who participated in the drive including a glow-in-the-dark blanket, disco balls and climbing monkey toys.

The top class winner in Caroline Krug earned a $200 shopping spree and Carter Butler earned an Ipad. The top participating class of Mrs. Harper and Mrs. Wright also earned an additional $100 shopping spree for the class.

The Book Blast is a new program started by a 30-year-old company in Books are Fun. Beginning just over a year ago, the program has put nearly one million books in kids’ hands.

“It was so easy to participate and I tell everyone that if I can do it, anyone can do it,” Bima said.