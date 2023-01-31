Princeton High School Music Boosters to hold Fannie May candy sales through Feb. 6

The Princeton Music Booster, along with students in band and choir, have announced they will be selling Fannie May chocolates through Feb. 6. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the music department at Princeton High School.

The chocolates offered include mint meltaway combination, pixies, trinidads, assorted creams and assorted chocolates.

All boxes are 8 oz. and will cost $14. Delivery will be prior to Easter.

To order, contact any Princeton High School music student, Directors Brandon Crawford or Steven Olson or any Princeton High School Music booster Board Member. Orders can also be placed through the Princeton Music Boosters Facebook page.

For information about the PHS Music Boosters, contact President Ben Atkinson at 815-866-5465, Treasurer Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635, a current member or visit the group’s Facebook page.