August 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Junior high softball: Princeton Logan tops Spring Valley JFK

By Kevin Hieronymus
Logan Lions

Logan Lions (Shaw Local News Network)

Princeton Logan Junior High defeated Spring Valley JFK, 10-2, in junior high softball action Saturday morning in the Lions own round-robin tournament at Little Siberia.

Payten Harden led Logan (4-1) with two hits and two RBIs. Addison Parry, Payton Brandt and Liberty Sousa each had RBI hits. Anna Ellis and Collyns Etheridge also hit safely.

Winning pitcher Piper Hansen tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight over five innings.

The Lions will play again at 2 p.m. today against the winner between IV Catholic and Peru Parkside.