Junior high softball: Princeton Logan tops Spring Valley JFK

Princeton Logan Junior High defeated Spring Valley JFK, 10-2, in junior high softball action Saturday morning in the Lions own round-robin tournament at Little Siberia.
Payten Harden led Logan (4-1) with two hits and two RBIs. Addison Parry, Payton Brandt and Liberty Sousa each had RBI hits. Anna Ellis and Collyns Etheridge also hit safely.
Winning pitcher Piper Hansen tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight over five innings.
The Lions will play again at 2 p.m. today against the winner between IV Catholic and Peru Parkside.