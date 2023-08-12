Junior high softball: Princeton Logan defeats Parkside, sweeps tournament

The Princeton Logan softball team defeated Peru Parkside, 10-1, finishing off a sweep of its tournament Saturday afternoon at Little Siberia.
Addison Parry and Anna Ellis each had a hit and two RBIs and Piper Hansen had a hit with a RBI. Liberty Sousa and Kendall Rauh also collected hits.
Hansen picked up the win, striking out eight over six innings with Ellis pitching the final inning in relief.
Earlier in the day, the Lions defeated Spring Valley JFK, 10-2, behind’s Hansen one-hit, eight strikeout effort. Payten Harden led Logan (4-1) with two hits and two RBIs. Parry, Payton Brandt and Sousa each had RBI hits. Ellis and Collyns Etheridge also hit safely.