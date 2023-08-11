August 10, 2023
Junior high softball: Princeton Logan win three straight

By Kevin Hieronymus
Logan Lions

After dropping its season opener, the Princeton Logan junior high softball team has won three straight this week at home.

The Lions defeated Bureau Valley, 13-1, Tuesday at Little Siberia. Winning pitcher Piper Hanson had eight strikeouts and two hits.

On Wednesday, Logan defeated Oglesby Holy Family, 10-0, with Hanson pitching a two-hit shutout. Payton Brandt (3 RBIs) and Addison Parry each had two hits.

On Thursday, Logan edged Putnam County, 7-6. Parry had three hits, Anna Ellis and Liberty Sousa each had RBI hits and Payton Harden collected two RBIs.