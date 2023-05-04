Today’s Ticket for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Baseball: IVCC at Sauk Valley (DH), 2 p.m.; St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hall at Kewanee, Woodland at Putnam County, Mendota at Ottawa, Princeton at Newman, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: St. Bede at Newman, Princeton at Streator, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ottawa at DePue-Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Girls - St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley at Three Rivers Conference Meet at Erie, TBA.
Softball: La Salle-Peru at Rochelle, St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hall at Kewanee, Woodland at Putnam County, Princeton at Newman, 4:30 p.m.