May 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Baseball: Hall at Riverdale, Putnam County at Woodland, Princeton at Mendota, Princeton at Mendota, Leland at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: IVCC at Sauk Valley (DH), 3 p.m.; St. Bede at Newman, Hall at Riverdale, Putnam County at Woodland, Princeton at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Boys - Amboy co-op at Pecatonica Invite, 4 p.m.; Putnam County, Princeton, Earlville, IVC, Somonauk at Hall 4:30 p.m. Coed- St. Bede, Bureau Valley at Kewanee, 4 p.m.