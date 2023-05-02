Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Baseball: Hall at Riverdale, Putnam County at Woodland, Princeton at Mendota, Princeton at Mendota, Leland at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: IVCC at Sauk Valley (DH), 3 p.m.; St. Bede at Newman, Hall at Riverdale, Putnam County at Woodland, Princeton at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Boys - Amboy co-op at Pecatonica Invite, 4 p.m.; Putnam County, Princeton, Earlville, IVC, Somonauk at Hall 4:30 p.m. Coed- St. Bede, Bureau Valley at Kewanee, 4 p.m.