Today’s Ticket for Friday, April 28

Here’s today’s area sports schedule for Friday, April 28
Baseball: IVCC at DuPage (DH), 2 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Limestone, 4:15 p.m.; St. Bede at Morrison, Hall at Monmouth-Roseville, Princeton at Riverdale, Bureau Valley at Erie-Prophetstown, Stark County at Henry-Senachwine, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Monmouth at DePue-Hall, Oregon at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Black Hawk at IVCC (DH), 3 p.m.; St. Bede at Morrison, Hall at Monmouth-Roseville, Putnam County at El Paso-Gridley, Princeton at Riverdale, Bureau Valley at Erie-Prophetstown, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Boys - Amboy co-op at Oregon Invite, 4 p.m.Coed - Bureau Valley at Eureka Invite, 1:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru, Hall at Mendota Invite; Putnam County at Wethersfield Invite, 4 p.m.; Princeton at Morris Invite, 4:30 p.m.