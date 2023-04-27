April 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Today’s Ticket for Thursday, April 27

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here’s today’s area sports schedule for Thursday, April 27

Baseball: Bryant & Stratton at IVCC (DH), 2 p.m.; Kewanee at St. Bede, Putnam County at Henry-Senachwine, Newman at Mendota, Bureau Valley at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Peoria Christian at St. Bede, Mendota at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Coed - Earlville, Henry-Midland at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m. Girls - Amboy co-op at Pecatonica Invite, 4 p.m.; Putnam County, Princeton, Henry-Midland, Newark at Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Plano at DePue-Hall, Hinckley-Big Rock at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Kewanee at St. Bede, Putnam County at Henry-Senachwine, Newman at Mendota, Bureau Valley at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.