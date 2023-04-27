Basketball: Dubuque coach attracted to Grady Thompson’s athleticism, leadership

University of Dubuque basketball coach Robbie Sieverding knew from the start that Grady Thompson was a player he’d like to bring into the Spartans’ program.
“Grady really stuck out to our staff early in the recruiting process because of what we saw in regards to his athleticism and his leadership,” Sieverding said.
Last week Dubuque, the first school that Thompson visited, landed the First Team Associated Press and Chicago Sun Times All-Stater from Princeton.
Thompson committed to play for the Div. 3 Spartans after receiving nine offers from Div. 3 and junior college schools, and some interest from the Div. 1 and 2 levels.
“We think Grady has a chance to come in right away and make an impact on our program,” Sieverding said. “His ability to be a play-maker and his ability to finish around the rim will translate well with our team. We have had three really strong years winning several conference championships but we graduated a handful of players that will allow competition for minutes and we believe Grady will be right in that mix.”
“We have really enjoyed getting to know Grady and think he will be a great fit as a student-athlete here at UD.”
Thompson was the BCR Player of the Year, averaging 21.8 points, 2.1 steals, 1.8 assists and a team-high 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers’ sectional finalists.
The Spartans went 19-7 and 12-4 in the American Rivers Conference.