Today’s Ticket for Friday, April 21, 2023

Here’s the area sports schedule for Friday, April 21
Baseball: Morris at La Salle-Peru, Sherrard at Hall, Morrison at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Boys - Princeton at Metamora ABC, Hall at Rock Falls Invite, 4 p.m. Girls - Hall at Oregon’s Landers-Loomis Invite, 4 p.m.; Princeton at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m. Coed - Amboy co-op, St. Bede at Rock Falls Invite, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ottawa at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Rock Valley at IVCC (DH), 3 p.m.; Yorkville Christian at St. Bede, Sherrard at Hall, Morrison at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.