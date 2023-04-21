April 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Today’s Ticket for Friday, April 21, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

sports news

Here’s the area sports schedule for Friday, April 21

Baseball: Morris at La Salle-Peru, Sherrard at Hall, Morrison at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Boys - Princeton at Metamora ABC, Hall at Rock Falls Invite, 4 p.m. Girls - Hall at Oregon’s Landers-Loomis Invite, 4 p.m.; Princeton at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m. Coed - Amboy co-op, St. Bede at Rock Falls Invite, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Rock Valley at IVCC (DH), 3 p.m.; Yorkville Christian at St. Bede, Sherrard at Hall, Morrison at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.