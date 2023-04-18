April 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here’s the area sports schedule for Tuesday, April 18

Baseball: IVCC at Black Hawk (DH), 2 p.m.; Bureau Valley at Kewanee, 4 p.m.; St. Bede at Dunlap, Hall at Sterling, Putnam County at Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: United Township at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: DePue-Hall at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Girls - Amboy co-op at Forreston Invite, 4:15 p.m. Coed - Putnam County, Bureau Valley, Somonauk at La Salle-Peru; St. Bede, Hall, Mendota at Princeton’s Ferris Invite, 4 p.m.

Softball: IVCC at Waubonsee (DH), 3 p.m.; Bureau Valley at Kewanee, 4 p.m.; Kaneland at La Salle-Peru, Putnam County at RB/LW, 4:30 p.m.