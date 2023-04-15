Today’s Ticket for Saturday, April 15

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Saturday, April 15:
Baseball: Roanoke-Benson at St. Bede, Putnam County at El Paso-Gridley, 10 a.m.; Black Hawk at IVCC (DH), noon
Boys track and field: Princeton at Rochelle’s Hub Relays, 10 a.m.
Coed track and field: St. Bede, Putnam County, Princeton, Mendota, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op at Hall’s Rollie Morris Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Softball: Putnam County at Eureka, Oregon at Mendota, 10 a.m.; Geneseo at Princeton, 11 a.m.; St. Bede at Pigeon Forge tournament, TBA