Today’s Ticket for Tuesday, April 11

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Tuesday, April 11:
Baseball: IVCC at Carl Sandburg (DH), 2 p.m.; St. Bede at Newman, Hall at Mendota, Seneca at Putnam County, Kewanee at Princeton, Annawan-Wethersfield at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: St. Bede at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Boys track and field: Amboy co-op at Fulton Invite, 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Bureau Valley at Princeton’s Howard Monier Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mendota at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field: Kewanee, IVC, Erie-Prophetstown at Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: IVCC at Black Hawk (DH), 3 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Sycamore, Hall at Mendota, Seneca at Putnam County, Kewanee at Princeton, IVC at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Pigeon Forge tournament, TBA