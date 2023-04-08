Today’s Ticket for Saturday, April 8

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Saturday, April 8
Baseball: Morton at La Salle-Peru, Newark at Putnam County, 10 a.m.; Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville, Polo at Bureau Valley, 11 a.m.; Carl Sandberg at IVCC (DH), noon
Coed track and field: St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op at Mendota’s Don Gooden Invite, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer: Princeton Tournament, 9 a.m.
Softball: Putnam County at St. Bede, Polo at Bureau Valley, 11 a.m.; Monmouth-Roseville at Princeton, 11:30 a.m.