Today’s Ticket for Monday, April 3

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Monday, April 3
Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Kaneland, Mendota at St. Bede, Hall at Princeton, Newman at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Newman at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field: St. Bede, Putnam County, Rockridge, Galva, Stark County at Wethersfield, 4 p.m.; Fieldcrest, Henry-Midland, Marquette at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Streator at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mendota at St. Bede, Hall at Princeton, Newman at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.