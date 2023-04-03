April 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Today’s Ticket for Monday, April 3

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Monday, April 3

Baseball: La Salle-Peru at Kaneland, Mendota at St. Bede, Hall at Princeton, Newman at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Newman at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field: St. Bede, Putnam County, Rockridge, Galva, Stark County at Wethersfield, 4 p.m.; Fieldcrest, Henry-Midland, Marquette at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Streator at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Mendota at St. Bede, Hall at Princeton, Newman at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.