BCR Softball Preview: 5 Area players to watch

Addie Bontz (St. Bede)
Senior • Outfielder
The speedy leadoff hitter and center fielder made things happen for St. Bede, batting .492 (.555 in conference play) and led the team with 26 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. Bontz was unanimously named TRAC East First-Team All-Conference and named ICA Third Team All-State.
Ella Hermes (St. Bede)
Junior • Pitcher/Infielder
Hermes had a super sophomore season. She was named TRAC East Second-Team All-Conference as an infielder, batting .481 with a team-high 25 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 12 doubles. In the circle, she spun an area-best 1.36 ERA with a 6-1 record.
Isa Ibarra (Princeton)
Senior • Outfielder
Ibarra, who will play for Black Hawk College next year, makes it back to the diamond after missing her junior season with a knee injury. She had a break-out rookie season as a sophomore, batting .424 with three homers, seven doubles, two triples, 22 RBIs and 16 runs scored. She was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Bella Pinter (St. Bede)
Junior • Catcher
The junior catcher is the Bruins’ top returning hitter coming off their Sweet 16 run. She batted .488 with 21 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples and 11 runs scored. Pinter was a TRAC East First-Team All-Conference catcher and an ICA Third Team All-State selection.
Madison Smith (Bureau Valley)
Sophomore • Pitcher/Infielder
Smith excelled as a freshman at the plate and in the circle. She batted .483 with 31 RBIs, 10 doubles, two triples, two homers and 16 stolen bases. The TRAC East First-Team All-Conference pitcher compiled an area-best 131 strikeouts in 110.1 innings, finishing 6-8 with a 3.55 ERA.
Keep an eye on: Kelsea Klingenberg-Princeton (So., IF/C), Lesleigh Maynard-Bureau Valley (So., SS), Reagan Stoudt-St. Bede (Jr., U/P), Madelyn Torrance-St. Bede (Sr., IF).