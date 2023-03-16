Notebook: Princeton heads Three Rivers East All-Conference boys basketball team

League champ Princeton loaded up the 2022-23 Three Rivers East All-Conference boys basketball team with its entire starting five recognized.

All six first team Three Rivers East All-Conference selections were chosen unanimously.

The list includes seniors Teegan Davis and Grady Thompson of Princeton, Mac Resetich of Hall and Rafa Romero of Mendota and juniors Brady Clark and Lucas Simpson of Newman.

Princeton also landed sophomore Noah LaPorte and junior Kolten Monroe on the second team, along with Bureau Vallley sophomore Landon Hulsing, St. Bede junior Isaiah Hart, Kewanee junior Blaise Lewis and Newman senior Nolan Britt.

Honorable mention went to Bureau Valley senior Cooper Balensiefen, Princeton junior Korte Lawson, Hall senior Ashton Pecher and Hall junior Payton Dye and St. Bede senior Callan Hueneberg, Mendota junior Izaiah Nanez and Newman senior Ayden Batten.

Three Rivers invites Mercer County: The Three Rivers Conference has extended an invitation to Aledo Mercer County to join the conference as early as the 2024-25 school year. The Golden Eagles would take the place of St. Bede, which is departing after the current school year to join the Tri-County Conference/Chicago Prairie Football League.

Mercer County, which has an enrollment of 373, is a member of the Lincoln Trail Conference. It is 102 miles from Spring Valley (1 hour, 41 minutes) and 109 miles from Mendota (1:54).

Cherveny steps down at L-P: Jim Cherveny has stepped down after 12 seasons as head boys basketball coach at LaSalle-Peru High School, citing concerns to spend more time with his family. He led the Cavaliers to a 161-164 record and two regional championships.

Assistant coaches John Riva, Randy Koehler and Jens Soderholm have also resigned. Cherveny said he and his assistans made their decisions independently.