Basketball roundup: Landon’s Hulsing’s buzzer-beater lifts BV to win at Kewanee

Landon’s Hulsing’s layup at the buzzer lifted Bureau Valley to a 54-52 win at Kewanee Friday night in Three Rivers East play.

Cooper Balensiefen, who had the assist on the game-winner, led the Storm with 13 points.

Hulsing, Corban Chhim and Elijah Endress each added 11 points for BV.

Kewanee’s Blaise Lewis led all scorers with 21 points.

Newman 53, Hall 41: Mac Resetich scored 22 points for Hall, but the Red Devils fell at home Friday.

Nolan Britt and Lucas Simpson each scored 16 points for the Comets, who pulled away for the win with a 14-7 fourth-quarter edge.