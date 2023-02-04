February 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball roundup: Landon’s Hulsing’s buzzer-beater lifts BV to win at Kewanee

Balensiefen leads Storm with 13 points

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley logo

Bureau Valley logo

Landon’s Hulsing’s layup at the buzzer lifted Bureau Valley to a 54-52 win at Kewanee Friday night in Three Rivers East play.

Cooper Balensiefen, who had the assist on the game-winner, led the Storm with 13 points.

Hulsing, Corban Chhim and Elijah Endress each added 11 points for BV.

Kewanee’s Blaise Lewis led all scorers with 21 points.

Cooper Balensiefen

Cooper Balensiefen

Cooper Balensiefen

Cooper Balensiefen

Newman 53, Hall 41: Mac Resetich scored 22 points for Hall, but the Red Devils fell at home Friday.

Nolan Britt and Lucas Simpson each scored 16 points for the Comets, who pulled away for the win with a 14-7 fourth-quarter edge.