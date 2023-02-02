BCR regional wrestling previews

Postseason journeys for area wrestlers begin this weekend at the regionals level. Here’s a look at the regionals for the St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall and Princeton wrestling teams:
At Polo (1A)
Local team: Princeton
Other teams: Amboy, Byron, Dakota, Dixon, Durand, Lena-Winslow, Oregon, Polo, Stillman Valley, Winnebago.
Outlook: The Tigers received an odd assignment going north to the Polo Regional, which will be at Eastland High School in Lanark, rather than going to the much closer regional at Kewanee. The IHSA certainly didn’t do the Tigers any favors. They will face some perennial 1A powers in Dakota (5) and Lena-Winslow (2), which have won seven dual team state championships between them since 2013. “The Polo Regional is the toughest in the state, and we have to be ready to compete every match. Our guys have a great opportunity in front of them this weekend and hopefully rise to the occasion,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. The Tigers boast seven wrestlers with 26 or more victories – freshmen Augustus Swanson (36-5) at 106 and Casey Etheridge (28-13) at 152, sophomores Ace Christiansen (35-9) at 132 and Cade Odell (26-7) at 285, junior Carlos Benavidez (30-12) at 138 and seniors Augie Christiansen (39-3) at 145 and Carson Etheridge (27-16) at 170. ... Ace Christiansen is a returning state qualifier, and Augie Christiansen is a past state qualifier. ... Odell, who has a solid first season wrestling, is nursing a sprained ankle and hopes to get back on the mat.
Next step: Top three placers in each weight class advance to the Oregon Sectional. Team champion advances to the Oregon Dual Sectional.
At Kewanee (1A)
Local teams: St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall
Other teams: Mercer County, IVC, Kewanee, Knoxville, Monmouth-Roseville, United, ROWVA, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Heights
Outlook: St. Bede coach Sam Allen feels the Bruins are poised for a successful trip to Kewanee. “I am confident the Bruins will have a good day,” Allen said. “We will have nine wrestlers competing. I think as a team, St. Bede will fare well, hopefully in the top five. I think most of the Bruin wrestlers will do well in their weight classes. There’s not one wrestler on the squad I don’t have full confidence in. Some have a tougher path ahead than others, but they are all lean, mean and ready to go.” Allen said Logan Pineda (24-11, 145 pounds), Garrett Connelly (23-20, 160), Grady Gillan (22-18, 170), Jake Migliorini (29-16, 182), Ryan Migliorini (31-9, 195) and Mike Shaw (22-18, 285) have a good chance at advancing. ... PC-Hall coach Michael McCutcheon said the Panthers have seen a lot of the teams at the regional this season. “There should be some good matchups for us,” he said. “I want my wrestlers to be physically and mentally prepared at regionals. The main goal for them is to be able to give their best effort in all of their matches.” McCutcheon expects heavyweight James Irwin (11-7) to compete for a sectional berth. “James has wrestled well throughout the season using good fundamental wrestling to control matches. James has won matches against a couple of the schools in our regional, which gives me the impression he will do well and possibly advance,” McCutcheon said.
Next step: Top three placers in each weight class advance to the Clinton Sectional. Team champion advances to the El Paso-Gridley Dual Sectional.