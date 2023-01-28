Basketball: Big day for Princeton girls and boys

It’s been a big year for both the Princeton girls and boys basketball teams.
It promises to be a big day for both Saturday.
The Princeton girls will square off against Sherrard in a key Three Rivers crossover. The Tigresses, who are ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, check in at 22-2, the second most wins in school history. Sherrard stands 15-5, 8-1 atop the Three Rivers West and is receiving votes in the state rankings.
Both teams should gain the top sub-sectional seeds and be favored at their respective regionals feeding into the Orion Sectional.
The Tigers, who are the No. 1 ranked boys team in Class 2A and now undefeated in 24 games, will welcome Normal U-High (16-7) out of the Central State 8 Conference. It will be the first meeting between the Tigers and Pioneers.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The long day of hoops at Prouty Gym tips off at 9 a.m. with the freshmen girls tournament, followed by the sophomore girls at 12:30 p.m. and the sophomore boys at 5:30 p.m.