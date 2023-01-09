Basketball notebook: Mac Resetich joins the Hall 1,000-point club

A second area senior has reached the coveted 1,000-point club this season.
Hall’s Mac Resetich became the 12th 1,000-point scorer for Hall High School when he scored 22 points in Friday’s loss at Sterling Newman. He now has 1,007 career points and could move up as high as No. 2, overtaking Brett Fanning, who scored 1,238 points from 2011-14.
“It means a lot to do something that only a few people are able to achieve,” Resetich said.
Shawn Jeppson, the 1998 AP Class A Player of the Year, is No. 1 for Hall with 1,829 career points.
Princeton senior Grady Thompson scored his 1,000th career point last month and is fast moving up the Tiger’s all-time charts. He passed 7-footer Rick Larson (1,077) to become sixth all-time with 1,109 points with a 32-point effort Saturday at Rock Falls. He could catch Tiger greats Matt McDonald (1,140) and John Rumley (1,179) by week’s end.
Teammate Teegan Davis is on target to join Thompson in the PHS 1,000-point club by the time the season is over. He stands at 875 after netting 22 at Rock Falls.
A look at Hall’s 1,000-point scorers
|Player
|Points
|Shawn Jeppson (1994-98)
|1,829
|Brett Fanning (2012-14)
|1,238
|Rollie Himes (1972-75)
|1,209
|Derek Zeman (1985-88)
|1,176
|Trez Rybarczyk (2017-21)
|1,166
|Jeff Sebben (1977-80)
|1,149
|Harold Meek (1944-46)
|1,124
|Korby Kasperski (2004-08)
|1,101
|Ryan Peterson (1989-92)
|1,079
|Ray Mack (1956-58)
|1,066
|Ken Meek (1950-52)
|1,017
|Mac Resetich (2019-23)
|1,007
A look at Princeton’s 1,000-point scorers
|Player
|Points
|Joe Ruklick (1953-55)
|1,306
|Gary White (1963-66)
|1,298
|Vern Magnuson (1955-59)
|1,234
|John Rumley (1976-79)
|1,179
|Matt McDonald (1989-92)
|1,140
|Grady Thompson (2020-23)
|1,109
|Rick Larson (1966-69)
|1,077
|Bill Howard (1955-60)
|1,026
|Rick Allen (1968-70)
|1,017
|Roger Allen (1959-62)
|1,009
Six undefeated teams left
There are just six undefeated boys basketball teams left in the state of Illinois, according to NESTO Hoops, including Princeton (16-0). Also undefeated are Rockford Christian (17-0), Fairbury Prairie Central (15-0), Decatur Lutheran (15-0) Chicago Simeon (14-0), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (14-0) and Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia (13-0).
The Tigers have matched the 16-0 start by the 2009-10 sectional finalists (27-3) for the second best start in school history. The 1954-55 Tigers went 23-0 on the way to a fourth-place state finish and 32-3 record.