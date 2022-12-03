December 03, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: Colmone Classic at a glance

By Kevin Hieronymus

48th Annual Colmone Classic at Hall High School

RED POOL: Hall, Putnam County, Stillman Valley

BLACK POOL: LaSalle-Peru, Marquette, Mendota

WHITE POOL: Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Pontiac

GRAY POOL: Princeton, Rock Falls, St. Bede

Saturday, Dec. 3

Game 1 - Marquette vs. Mendota, 3 p.m.

Game 2 - Fieldcrest vs. Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Princeton vs. St. Bede 6 p.m.

Game 4 - Stillman Valley vs. Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

Game 5 - Bureau Valley vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 - LaSalle-Peru, Marquette, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Game 7 - Mendota vs. LaSalle-Peru, 5 p.m.

Game 8 - Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Game 9 - Hall vs. Putnam County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Game 10 - Stillman Valley vs. Putnam County, 5 p.m.

Game 11 - Rock Falls vs. St. Bede, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12 - Pontiac vs. Fieldcrest, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Game 13 - Black #3 vs. Gray #3, 5 p.m.

Game 14 - Red #3 vs. White #3, 6:30 p.m.

Game 15 - Red #2 vs. White #2, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Game 16 - Black #2 vs. Gray #2, 5 p.m.

Game 17 - Black #1 vs. Gray #1, 6:30 p.m.

Game 18 - Red #1 vs. White #1, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

11th place - Losers 13-14, 12 p.m.

9th place - Winners 13-14, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - Losers 15-16, 3 p.m.

5th place - Winners 15-16, 4:30 p.m.

3rd place - Losers 17-18, 6 p.m.

1st place - Winners 17-18, 7:30 p.m.

Sophomore tournament

RED POOL: Hall, Putnam County, Stillman Valley

BLACK POOL: LaSalle-Peru, Marquette, Mendota

WHITE POOL: Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Pontiac

GRAY POOL: Princeton, Rock Falls, St. Bede

Saturday, Dec. 3

9 a.m. - Hall vs. Putnam County; L-P vs. Mendota (aux. gym)

10:30 a.m. - Fieldcrest vs. Bureau Valley; Princeton vs. St. Bede (aux. gym)

Noon - Stillman Valley vs. Hall; L-P vs. Marquette (aux. gym)

1:30 p.m. - Bureau Valley vs. Pontiac; PC vs. Stillman Valley (aux. gym)

3 p.m. - Princeton vs. Rock Falls (aux. gym)

4:30 p.m. - Marquette vs. Mendota (aux. gym)

6 p.m. - Fieldcrest vs. Pontiac (aux. gym)

7:30 p.m. - Rock Falls vs. St. Bede (aux. gym)

Thursday, Dec. 8 (aux. gym)

Game 13 - Black #3 vs. Gray #3, 5 p.m.

Game 14 - Red #3 vs. White #3, 6:30 p.m.

Game 15 - Red #2 vs. White #2, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 (aux. gym)

Game 16 - Black #2 vs. Gray #2, 5 p.m.

Game 17 - Black #1 vs. Gray #1, 6:30 p.m.

Game 18 - Red #1 vs. White #1, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 (main gym)

Title - Winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.