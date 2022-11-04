Volleyball: Marquette’s Kaylee Killelea heads up 2022 Tri-County All-Conference team

Area schools were well represented on the Tri-County All-Conference Volleyball Team that was announced by the league this week.

Senior Kaylee Killelea of Ottawa Marquette was named as the Tri-County Player of the Year.

Marquette's Kaylee Killelea hits the ball against St. Bede on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Bader Gymnasium in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

She was joined on the first team by teammate Lindsay Kaufman and seniors Sophia Cato of Seneca, Tori Balma of Putnam County, Neely Hougas of Seneca, junior Maggie Luginbuhl and sophomore Kaitlyn Anderson of Henry-Senachwine.

Girls from eight different schools made up the second team selections - seniors Gabriella Garcia of Henry-Senachwine, Eva McCallum of Marquette, Leslie Klicker of Seneca and Lexi Weldon of Roanoke-Benson and juniors Maggie Richetta of PC, Cloee Johnston of Streator Woodland, Kassy Kodat of Dwight and Emma Highland of Woodland.

Honorable mention went to Putnam County junior Ava Hatton, Marquette juniors Maera Jimenez and Mary Lechtenberg, Woodland junior Shae Simons and sophomore Malayna Pitte and Midland junior Madeline Wallington.