Princeton Logan Junior High captured the seventh-grade SRC girls basketball championship, defeating top seed Bureau Valley 34-13 Wednesday night at LaSalle. Team members are (front row, from left) Kaylee Tanner, Marilyn Scanland, Payton Brandt, Anna Ellis and Piper Hansen; and (back row) coach Kellie Brandt, Jocelyn Strouss, Willow Anderson, Avaya Koning, Eryn Crowder, Annie Thompson, Kinley Fogarty and coach Darcy Kepner. (Photo contributed)