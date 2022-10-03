Today’s Ticket for Monday, Oct 3

Area sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 3
Boys golf - St. Bede, Hall, Bureau Valley at Class 1A Riverdale Sectional (TPC Deere Run); Princeton at Class 2A Limestone Sectional.
Boys soccer - Princeton at Stillman Valley; Little Ten Tournament: No. 4 DePue-Hall at No. 4 Earlville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf - Princeton at 1A Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park.
Girls tennis - Morris at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball - Putnam County at St. Bede, 7 p.m.; Little Ten Tournament at LaMoille: No. 8 Hiawatha vs. No. 9 LaMoille, 5 p.m., No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock vs. No. 11 DePue, 6 p.m., Fieldcrest at Marquette, 7 p.m.