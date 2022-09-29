BCR Bureau County Week 6 capsules

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Princeton (5-0, 3-0) at Newman (3-2, 1-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Sterling High School

Last meeting: PHS 41-0 (2021)

About the Tigers: The Tigers have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 56.4 points per game with it starters only playing in the first half the past four weeks. They put up 56 points on Kewanee Friday, 44 in the second quarter alone, in a 56-7 route over the Boilermakers. Kewanee’s lone score came on an 80-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. ... The closest any team has played PHS through five weeks was Rockridge (41-22) in the season opener. Since then, the Tigers have won by 40, 35 and 49 twice. ... Tiger quarterback Teegan Davis, an Eastern Illinois University commit, has accounted for 19 touchdowns and more than 1,200 yards between rushing (10/526) and passing (9/696). .... PHS coach Ryan Pearson said the Tigers will enjoy their Homecoming win, but will be ready to go work against Newman. “They’re always going to be a tough, hard-nosed ball club. We’ve got to to go on the road. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and hopefully the kids enjoy their Homecoming dance (Saturday). But come Monday, it’s back to work and all our focus is going to be on Newman and hopefully keep the train rolling,” Pearson said. With last year’s spring and fall wins over the Comets, the Tigers have tied the all-time series at 7-7.

About the Comets: After a 34-8 loss to St. Bede in Week 4, the Comets bounced back to shut out Bureau Valley 21-0. ... Mike Lemay has taken over the Comets helm from Brandon Kreczmer, who left after two seasons to join the coaching staff at Western Illinois University. He is the third Newman coach in four years. ... Newman has won four of seven meetings vs. PHS in Three Rivers Conference play since 2015.

Bureau Valley (1-4, 0-3) at St. Bede (5-0, 2-())

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last meeting: St. Bede 13-7 (2021)

About the Storm: Since rallying to defeat Sherrard (20-14) in Week 2, the Storm have stumbled against Mendota (49-23), Kewanee (40-7) and Newman (27-0) by a combined 116-30 margin. The Bruins have swept Sherrard (28-14), Kewanee (34-20) and Newman (34-8) by a 96-42 margin of victory. ...The Bruins have won the last three meetings, including wins in both the 2021 spring and fall seasons, over the Storm and lead the all-time series 14-10. ... Last week’s loss was the Storm’s 11th consecutive to Newman.

About the Bruins: St. Bede returns to action for its 2022 Homecoming game after earning a Week 5 forfeit win over Riverdale. With its fifth win, the Bruins became playoff eligible for the second year in a row. St. Bede has now won eight of its last nine games and 13 of 16. ... The Bruins have won the last three meetings, including wins in both the 2021 spring and fall seasons, over the Storm and lead the all-time series 14-10.

Hall (2-3, 1-1) at Kewanee (2-3, 1-2)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Kewanee 24-22 (2021)

About the Red Devils: Hall quarterback Mac Resetich ran wild last week, rushing for a school record seven touchdowns and 429 yards in a 66-45 win over Mendota. It broke a 64-year-old school record held by Hall legend Leon Mavity, who scored six touchdowns in a 34-18 win over Mendota in 1958. ... Resetich has now rushed for 1,018 yards and 15 TDs, scoring 18 TDs overall, including three returns. ... The Red Devils won just one game last year, but played the TRAC East Division co-champ in Boilers to a 24-22 loss. Despite that loss, Hall has won six of 10 meetings in Three Rivers Conference play since 2013 and holds a 27-13 series edge dating back through 1981 to the days of the NCIC.

About the Boilers: Kewanee returned seven starters this year, but two who graduated were big losses in running back Niko Powe and quarterback Will Bruno. Junior Brady Clark has taken over for Bruno at quarterback along with his cornerback duties. ... The Boilermakers’ wins have come over Morrison (16-14) and Bureau Valley (40-7), while falling to Monmouth-Roseville (22-16), St. Bede (34-20) and Princeton (56-7). ... Kewanee’s lone score against Princeton came via a 80-yard fumble recovery by Cruz Paredes at the end of the third quarter.

Kirkland Hiawatha (4-1) at Amboy-LaMoille (4-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, the Harbor

Last meeting: A-L 66-36 (2021)

About the Hawks: The Hawks were handed their first loss of the year last week to preseason eight-man football No. 1 ranked Polo (44-32), a team Amboy-LaMoille beat 28-12 in Week 1. Chris Korb had 12 tackles, two for a loss, against Polo, plus threw for 147 yards and three scores and ran for another 137. ... The Hawks took a ride on Route 66 with 66 points in each of their first two games in wins over Rockford Christian Life (66-24) and AFC (66-38). They gained a forfeit win over Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy in Week 3.

About the Clippers: After dropping their first game of the yea to the Milford co-op (40-30), the Clippers bounced back strong for a 44-0 win over winless Orangeville last week. Eddie Jones, who filled in for injured senior quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Clippers rolled to a victory Saturday in Orangeville. ...The Clippers are averaging 42 points a game while allowing 20.4. ... A-L claimed a 66-36 win over Hiawatha in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Other area games

Fieldcrest (1-4, 0-2)) at Tri-Valley (4-1, 2-0)

Geneseo (3-2, 2-1) at Alleman (1-4, 0-3)

Harvard (0-5) at E-P (2-3)

Knoxville (4-1, 4-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1, 3-0)

Marquette (4-1) at LeRoy (3-2)

Mendota (2-3) at Sherrard (1-4)

Monmouth-Roseville (2-3, 1-2) at Orion (3-2, 2-0)

Morrison (2-3, 1-1) at Rockridge (4-1, 3-0)

Ottawa (3-2, 0-2) at Woodstock N. (1-4, 0-3)

Rock Falls (0-5) at Byron (4-1)

Rockford Lutheran (3-2) at Dixon (4-1)

Sterling (4-1, 3-0) at Quincy (4-1, 2-1)

Woodstock (2-3, 1-2) at L-P (3-2, 1-1)