Senior Spotlight>Elijah House (Bureau Valley)

Name: Elijah House.

School: Bureau Valley

Date/place of birth: May 24, 2005/Princeton.

Hometown: Sheffield.

Family: Jeremy (dad), Cherie (mom), Leah, Elise (sisters).

Sports/activities: Track and Field, Cross Country.

Favorite sport and why: Track and Field. I enjoy the competition.

Favorite food and where to get it: Homemade lasagna.

Likes: Sports and hanging out with friends.

Dislikes: Math homework.

Person(s) with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Steve Prefontaine, because of his confidence and ability to compete as well as he could for every race.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My Mom or Dad, because of their examples of being hard workers.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet: Steve Prefontaine, Paul Walker, Jacob Ingebrigtesn

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Emergency yacht.

The last song I listened to: “If I was your man” by Bruno Mars

People would be surprised to know: I don’t actually like to run.

I stay home to watch: Jason Bourne.

When I need luck for a big game, I: Hope I get the number 3 in my bib number for a race.

The funniest person I’ve ever me: My Dad.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: He was a try hard.

Most embarrassing moment: Not knowing some songs on a car ride with a friend.

Most unforgettable moment: Prom of 2021.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Get to run against my idols in an 800-meter race

What I would like to do in life: Become a police officer.

Three words that best describe myself: Relaxed, competitive, sarcastic