Softball: Logan defeats PC to capture Puma Invite

MCNABB - Princeton Logan Junior High defeated host Putnam County 7-1 to capture the Puma Invitational softball tournament Saturday.
Winning pitcher Avah Oertel pitched a three-hitter and struck out 17. Payton Brandt and Taylor Compton each had one hit and two RBIs Kiyrra Morris and Piper Hansen each had one hit and a RBI.
In the first game of the day, Logan beat Fieldcrest 9-1 behind winning pitcher Maddie Gibson. Oertel had three hits and four RBIs and Addison Parry had two hits.
Logan then beat Spring Valley JFK 13-0 with Hansen pitching a six-hit shutout over four innings. Oertel had three hits and two RBIs, Parry had two hits and Anna Ellis, Brandt, Payten Harden and Hansen each had RBI hits.
No. 3 Logan will host No. 6 Dunlap in regional play on Wednesday, Sept. 7.