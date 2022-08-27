August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Here’s a look at today’s area schedule for Saturday, Aug. 27

Boys golf - Hall at PC Scramble at Edgewood, 9

Boys soccer: Mendota, Princeton at Oregon Tournament, 10 a.m.; La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall at Earlville’s War on 34, TBA

Girls golf - Princeton Ryder Cup at Wyaton Hills, 8:30

Girls tennis: Mendota, Princeton at Newman tournament, 9

Softball - Princeton Logan at Mercer County Round-Robin

Volleyball - Putnam County at Somonauk Tournament, Bureau Valley at Wethersfield Tournament, 8; St. Bede at Hall Early Bird Tournament, 9