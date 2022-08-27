Today’s Ticket

Here’s a look at today’s area schedule for Saturday, Aug. 27
Boys golf - Hall at PC Scramble at Edgewood, 9
Boys soccer: Mendota, Princeton at Oregon Tournament, 10 a.m.; La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall at Earlville’s War on 34, TBA
Girls golf - Princeton Ryder Cup at Wyaton Hills, 8:30
Girls tennis: Mendota, Princeton at Newman tournament, 9
Softball - Princeton Logan at Mercer County Round-Robin
Volleyball - Putnam County at Somonauk Tournament, Bureau Valley at Wethersfield Tournament, 8; St. Bede at Hall Early Bird Tournament, 9